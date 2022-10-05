Women’s Soccer: Scots Held to Scoreless Tie with the Saints

Next Game: at St. Catherine University 10/8/2022 | 1:00 PM October 08 (Sat) / 1:00 PM at St. Catherine University History

Duluth, Minn. – Macalester College Women’s soccer team traveled to Duluth for a conference game against St. Scholastica. The Scots battled the full 90 minutes, and were able to come away with a 0-0 tie. Macalester’s record is now 7-2-4 (3-1-2 MIAC).

The Scots took control within the first 10 minutes of the game, creating multiple chances and staying on the offensive. Seniors Julia Kispert (Atherton, Calif./Menlo-Atherton), Lucy Grochulska (Henrico, VA./Henrico), and Lily Lorenzen (San Francisco, Calif./Urban School of San Francisco), and sophomore Ella Short (Denver, Colo./Denver East), took chances for Macalester within those first 10 minutes. Lorenzen, junior Mia Brisbin (Los Angeles, Calif./Crossroads School), and sophomore Michael Evans (Glen Ellyn, Ill./Glenbard South) each had chances saved by the Saints’ goalkeeper and the game remained scoreless at half.

After the second half whistle blew, Grochulska’s shot on frame was saved, keeping the game tied. Evans, Grochuska, and junior Ella Thomsen (Palo Alto, Calif./Palo Alto) continued to take chances for the Scots. Just before the final whistle, Kispert and senior Sarah Hamilton (Chanhassen, Minn./Minnetonka) each had opportunities stopped by the St. Scholastica goalkeeper, and the game ended 0-0.