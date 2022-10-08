Women’s Soccer: Scots Fall to Wildcats

Next Game: Carleton College 10/16/2022 | 1:00 PM October 16 (Sun) / 1:00 PM Carleton College History

St. Paul, Minn. – Macalester College Women’s soccer team competed in another conference game today against St. Catherine. The Scots went up in the first half, but ultimately fell 3-1 to the Wildcats. Macalester’s record is now 7-3-4 (3-2-2 MIAC).

Junior goalkeeper Jocelyn Radke (Indianapolis, Ind.) made two saves in the first 15 minutes of the match to keep the game scoreless. Senior Julia Kispert (Atherton, Calif./Menlo-Atherton) put the Scots ahead in the 18th minute. Macalester continued to battle, creating opportunities for the sophomore Michael Evans (Glen Ellyn, Ill./Glenbard South) and junior Ella Thomsen (Palo Alto, Calif./Palo Alto). On the other half of the field, Macalester’s defensive efforts kept St. Catherine scoreless, and the Scots took a 1-0 lead into the break.

Almost immediately into the second half, Radke saved a shot from the Wildcats to keep the lead. The Scots were able to hold off the Wildcats until the 66th minute, when St. Catherine scored the tying goal. The Wildcats would score twice more in the half and defeat the Scots 3-1. Senior Lily Lorenzen (San Francisco, Calif./Urban School of San Francisco) and sophomore Ella Short (Denver, Colo./Denver East) created Offensive chances for Macalester in the half, while Radke made a total of 10 saves in the game.

The Scots’ next game will be Sunday Oct 16 at 1:00 pm Macalester will play Carleton at Macalester Stadium.