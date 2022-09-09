Women’s Soccer: Scots Draw in their First Road Contest of the Season

Next Game: University of Northwestern (MN) 9/10/2022 | 12:00 PM Sept. 10 (Sat) / 12:00 PM University of Northwestern (MN) History

River Falls, Wis. – Macalester College Women’s soccer team traveled to River Falls, Wis. this afternoon to take on the Falcons of University of Wisconsin – River Falls. The back-and-forth battle ended in a stalemate of 0-0. The Scots improve to 2-0-2 on the season.

The first half was evenly matched, with both sides trying to capitalize on opportunities. Sophomore goalkeeper Ashlyn Ryan (Seattle, Wash./Lakeside School) made four saves in the first half to keep the Falcons scoreless. Macalester’s shots in the first came from Seniors Sarah Hamilton (Chanhassen, Minn./Minnetonka), Julia Kispert (Atherton, Calif./Menlo-Atherton), Lucy Grochulska (Henrico, VA./Henrico), and sophomore Baela Funk (Eau Claire, Wis./Memorial).

Macalester opened the second half with a few corner kicks before the first year Maia Lemov (Delmar, NY/Bethlehem Central) forced the first save of the half from the Falcon’s goalkeeper. The Scots kept up the pressure with Hamilton, Lemov, and junior Ella Thomsen (Palo Alto, Calif./Palo Alto) having more shots saved. Macalester also defended well, with Ryan only needing to make one save in the second half. However, neither team was able to put one past a keeper and the game ended 0-0.

The Scots return to Macalester Stadium on Saturday Sept. 10. The Scots will compete against the University of Northwestern (MN) at 12:00 pm