Women’s Soccer: Scots Blank Eagles Remain Undefeated Heading into Conference Play

Next Game: at Concordia College (Minn.) 9/14/2022 | 4:00 P.M Sept. 14 (Wed) / 4:00 PM at Concordia College (Minn.) History

St. Paul, Minn. – Macalester College Women’s soccer team took on the Eagles of the University of Northwestern (MN) today in its fifth game of the season. The Scots controlled the game, only allowing the Eagles two shots in 90 minutes. Macalester won the game 3-0 and improved to 3-0-2.

Right from the whistle, the Scots commanded the game, rattling off eight shots in the first 17 minutes. Junior Livi Novello (East Lansing, Mich./East Lansing) almost chipped one over the keeper in the 14thth minute, but the Eagles’ goalie was able to make the save. The Scots were relentless in their pursuit of a goal. Junior Ella Thomsen‘s (Palo Alto, Calif./Palo Alto) shot in the 39th minute just Barely missed the top corner. Macalester outshot the Eagles 11 to 1 in the first half.

Macalester’s offense continued its dominance in the second with first year Sophie Jones (Burien, Wash./Highline) hitting the post two minutes into the half. The Scots’ efforts were finally rewarded in the 51stSt minute with the opening goal of the game. Senior Lucy Grochulska (Henrico, VA./Henrico) placed the ball into the bottom corner of the net with an assist from fellow senior Julia Kispert (Atherton, Calif./Menlo-Atherton). Just 36 seconds later, Kispert would tally her second assist of the day, this time lofting a ball to the far side for Thomsen to blast into the net, doubling the Scots’ lead. To top of the win, sophomore Baela Funk (Eau Claire, Wis./Memorial) put in a third goal for the Scots. Funk turned off a nice ball from a fellow sophomore Ella Short (Denver, Colo./Denver East) and hit a low near post shot. Macalester took the win 3-0.

Macalester remains undefeated heading into conference play next week. The Scots’ first MIAC game of the season will be Wednesday Sept. 14 at 4:00 pm Macalester will travel to Moorhead to take on Concordia College.