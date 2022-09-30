Women’s soccer scores late to knock off NJIT 1-0

Next Game: at the University of Vermont 10/2/2022 | noon October 02 (Sun) / noon at University of Vermont History

VESTAL, NY – Sophomore forward Peyton Gilmore scored with just 1:50 remaining to give Binghamton Women’s soccer (5-4-2, 2-0 America East) a 1-0 win over visiting NJIT (2-5-5, 0-2-1 AE) Thursday night at the Bearcats Sports Complex. The goal kept BU perfect in conference play and extended the team’s unbeaten streak to five games (4-0-1).

Despite a wide margin in both possession (66%) and shots (17-3), the Bearcats appeared headed towards a frustrating tie before Gilmore struck for the game-winner – her fourth goal of the season and second game-winner. Senior Maya Anand began the play in the middle of the field, before moving the ball to the sophomore midfielder Alex Marsteller who in turn pushed it out wide to junior Molly McClelland on the right. McClelland dribbled towards the middle, drew two Defenders and slotted a ball up the right side, where Anand had made a run. Anand quickly sent a cross into the six-yard box, where it squirted through a group of players, including the NJIT keeper. Gilmore tracked it and knocked it home with her left foot from three yards out.

“The girls definitely deserved the win tonight,” head Coach Neel Bhattacharjee said. “We had a few specific things we wanted to do as part of our game plan and they executed it. NJIT is a very difficult team to put away … they grind and defend very hard. It was tough for us to break through but we knew if we worked for 90 minutes, we would give ourselves a chance. These conference games are always a battle but defensively we did well, even though we didn’t have to defend as much because of our possession. Getting that goal from Peyton was critical and that’s a big win and three points.”

Sophomore keeper Kaitlyn Williams was called on to make just three saves.

Binghamton next travels to Burlington to face Vermont Sunday afternoon.