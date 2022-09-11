Women’s soccer roars past FDU 4-1

Next Game: Cornell University 9/14/2022 | 7 p.m Sept. 14 (Wed) / 7 pm Cornell University History

TEANECK, NJ – Binghamton Women’s soccer exploded out of the gate with four goals in the game’s first 17 minutes and the Bearcats (2-4-1) topped host FDU (1-7) 4-1 on a rainy Sunday afternoon at University Stadium .

Four different BU players scored as the Bearcats’ first four shots on goal all found the back of the net against a Talented FDU team that has been to three conference title games in the last five years. The teams each subbed liberally and played the next 71+ minutes scoreless before the Knights snapped the shutout with 2:11 left in the contest.

Just 2:19 into the game, BU opened its onslaught. Senior central midfielder Victoria McKnight sent a long ball down the left side to the sophomore Peyton Gilmore . Gilmore crossed it into the box, where the senior striker Maya Anand met it perfectly with a header to the top netting. It was Anand’s team-high third goal of the season.

Less than six minutes later, the Bearcats struck again. Senior Olivia McKnight sprung Gilmore with a slotted thru ball in the box and Gilmore made no mistake in tallying her second goal of the season from 12 yards.

Fifty seconds later, freshman defender Allison Falvo joined the fun with her first collegiate goal. Falvo dribbled towards the box, had her initial shot blocked before recollecting and depositing a 20-yard Strike into the top left corner.

Senior Victoria McKnight capped the scoring barrage at the 16:17 mark, when she dribbled right and struck an unexpected and exquisite long ball from 32 yards into the far left corner. It was McKnight’s second goal in as many games. The tally gave BU four goals in their first six goals and also gave the team its first four-game half in 18 years, since putting four in against St. Peter’s on Sept. 24, 2004.

The Bearcats set records for fastest three goals in a game (8:52) and fastest four goals in a game (16:17).

Binghamton returns home to host Cornell Wednesday in the team’s last non-conference game before America East play begins.