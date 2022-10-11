Women’s Soccer Rides Momentum on the Road to Face Fairmont State

Wheeling, W.Va. – Last time they took the field the Wheeling University Women’s Soccer team picked up a big tie with the #17 team in the country in Frostburg State. The Cardinals look to ride that momentum as they go on the road for back-to-back games this week. They start the road trip with a trip to Fairmont West Virginia to take on the number two team in the Mountain East Conference North Division in Fairmont State University.

In their last Matchup The Cardinals fell behind early after giving up a Bobcats goal in the 17th minute of the game giving them a 1-0 lead. However, it didn’t take them long to bounce back as 10 minutes later their leading scorer Kennedy Burgoyne brought the ball up the field. She found the back of the net for her first goal of the day and the Cardinals tied the game at 1-1. It remained that score until the final minute of the second half when the Bobcats snuck a goal in the 44th minute and they went into Halftime leading 2-1. When they came out for the second half Frostburg State controlled the ball for the first 10 minutes, but the Wheeling defense held strong not allowing a goal. They would be rewarded in the 59th minute when 5th year player Braydenn Porter found the back of the net for her first goal since the beginning of the month as she tied the game at 2-2. Wheeling was able to blank Frostburg State for the remaining 31 minutes and pick up a tie with the leaders of the MEC North Division.

Not only did Porter score the game tying goal but it was also a big momentum boost for the 5th year player. She had a string of four consecutive games without a goal from September 14th to September 28th but has since bounced back with two goals in her last three games. She is currently third on the team with three goals this season, two of which came in the last three games. The Cardinals also saw Kenadee Burgoyne get back on the board for the first time since that West Liberty game on October 2nd. Burgoyne is currently tied with teammate Mary DiFonzo for the team lead with four goals this season. After being held to just one goal the game before against Charleston the Cardinal offense was able to get back on track as they try to end the season strong heading towards the MEC tournament.

While the offense tied the game in the second half, the defense also did their part not allowing a Bobcat goal over the final 45 minutes of play. After Mikayla Yarwood played a strong first half, Head Coach Emmanuel Awotula made the switch to freshman Sam Faulkner in the second half and Faulkner responded. She faced six shots on net over the final 45 minutes and made all six saves to keep it a tie game. The six saves were a career high as she continues to improve in net this season. The Cardinals front line also did a nice job, led by Taylor Wells, Morgan McGhee and Ana Molnar . For the Cardinals to make a run in this year’s MEC tournament the defense is going to have to come through big.

As the season reaches its finale, the Cardinals are right in the thick of the MEC tournament race. Right now, the Cardinals are hanging on to the third-place spot in the MEC North Division sitting a 0.5 game ahead of Notre Dame College. With the top four seeds in each division making the tournament the Cardinals will be looking to hold on to their top four spot. However, it won’t be easy as three of their remaining six opponents are in position to make the MEC tournament as well with two more fighting for a spot. Wheeling looks to handle their business on the field as they try to climb to the number two spot in the MEC North Division and get the opportunity to host a first-round playoff game at Bishop Schmidt Field.

The Matchups