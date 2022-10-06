Women’s Soccer Returns with Big Win at Eastern Kentucky

Next Game: at Bellarmine 10/9/2022 | 1 PM October 09 (Sun) / 1 PM at Bellarmine History

RICHMOND, Ky. – The FGCU Women’s soccer team took an early lead against Eastern Kentucky, Thursday afternoon and never looked back as the Eagles took down the Colonels, 5-1. The Green & Blue improved to 6-5-0 on the season and 4-1-0 in the ASUN while EKU falls to 6-4-2 and 2-2-2 in league play.

“It felt great to get back on the field after the events of last week and getting a win makes it even better,” said head Coach Jim Blankenship . “The ladies played phenomenal, putting the pressure on right from the start. We’ve got a lot of weapons offensively which was showcased today and then our defense and Katie [Sullivan] continued their strong play as well.”

Four different Eagles scored with junior Louise Lillback (Stockholm, Sweden/Tibble Gymnasium) registering a brace. Sophomore Katelyn Kauffman (Pittsburgh, Pa./Norwin HS/Pitt), freshman Marla Gaudlitz (Werder, Germany/Sportschule Potsdam Friedrich Ludwig Jahn), and sophomore Ashley Labbe (Lake Worth, Fla./Suncoast HS) also found the back of the net for FGCU.

It was a fast-paced game as 39 shots were taken between the two teams with the Eagles holding a 22-17 advantage while shots on goal were even at nine. FGCU had a big edge in corner kicks with nine as opposed to just one for the Colonels.

Kauffman got the scoring started early, corralling a rebound in the box and firing a shot past the keeper in the third minute for the first goal of her career.

The score remained the same until the 32n.d minute when Lillback found the back of the net off a beautiful assist from Erika Zschuppe (Kirtland, Ohio/Kirtland HS). The freshman raced past her defender on the outside before crossing the ball into the box for an Awaiting Lillback who blasted the ball past the keeper.

Just before the half in the 43rd minute, the Eagles made it 3-0 as a sophomore Malaya Melancon (Naples, Fla./First Baptist Academy) received a throw in and headed it to Gaudlitz who took one touch before firing a shot into the side netting.

In the second half, EKU got one goal back in the 58thth minute, but the Eagles responded with two goals in the next 10 minutes.

In the 63rdrd minute, Labbe used her speed to dribble around her defender before firing a shot just outside the 18-yard box, Slipping it in the corner past the diving keeper.

In the 67thth minute, Gaudlitz won a jump ball off a goal kick, heading it to Melancon, who also used her head to knock it forward to Lillback. After taking control of the ball, the Swede took a shot that hit off the inside of the post and went in for her sixth goal of the season and 32n.d of her career.

Graduate student Katie Sullivan (Wheaton, Ill./Wheaton North HS/Creighton) did the rest for the Eagles, making eight saves, tying a season-high.

The Eagles will be back in action on Sunday as they stay in the Bluegrass State to take on Bellarmine. Kickoff from Louisville is set for 1 pm

