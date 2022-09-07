Women’s Soccer Returns To The Road Thursday At SEMO

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The University of Evansville Women’s soccer team will hit the road once again on Thursday night, as the Purple Aces will continue one of the program’s Longest road trips with a visit to Cape Girardeau, Missouri to battle the Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks. Kick-off is set for 6:05 pm and Thursday’s match can be seen live on ESPN+.

Evansville will enter Thursday’s contest at 1-1-2 overall and unbeaten in its last three matches. Due to the weather cancellation of Sunday’s home match with Northern Kentucky, UE is now on the second-longest road trip in program history, as UE will go 28 days and five matches between home contests. The program record is a seven-match, 33-day road trip which took place in 1997.

UE earned its second Missouri Valley Conference Weekly award in as many weeks on Tuesday, as freshman defender Isa Valdez (Phoenix, Ariz./Desert Vista HS) was named the MVC Freshman of the Week. Fifth-year forward Emily Ormson (Folsom, Calif./Vista del Lago HS) earned MVC Offensive Player of the Week honors the week prior. Ormson leads UE with two goals scored this year.

Southeast Missouri State will enter Thursday’s match with a 3-3-0 record, after splitting a road trip at Colorado College (W, 2-1) and Colorado State (L, 2-0) last weekend. Freshman goalkeeper Sophia Elfrink has excelled in goal for the Redhawks, as she has posted an 87.2 percent save percentage and a 1.00 goals-against-average, playing every minute so far this year. Junior forward Megan Heisserer leads the SEMO offense with two goals on the season.

Evansville knocked off SEMO, 1-0, last September in Evansville on a goal by current senior Kristen Harvey.