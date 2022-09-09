Women’s Soccer Returns to Action at Howard

Following an eight-day break, George Washington Women’s soccer returns to action this Sunday, heading Crosstown to face Howard University in a Sunday matinee. Kickoff between the Buff & Blue and the Bison is scheduled for 1 pm from Greene Stadium.

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION:

Last time out, GW’s offense dominated the stat sheet with a season-high five goals against Saint Peter’s. For the Buff & Blue, it was the most goals scored in a game since the team tallied seven against Delaware State in 2021 (3/4). GW’s 19 shots against the Peacocks were also a season-high.

Individually, Rachel Sorken scored her third and fourth goals of the campaign, while Margaret Rabbit and Aoi Kataoka each tallied their first career goal, and Sammy Neyman put home her first of the season.

MOVING UP THE RECORD BOOKS:

Following her brace against Saint Peter’s, Rachel Sorken now has 17 career goals and is quickly moving up the GW record books. Currently, Sorkenn is just one goal away from tying Jennifer Vogel, Kristin Davidson and Crissie Snow for 11th all-time in program history in goals scored. Additionally, Sorkenn is just 11 points away from cracking the all-time top-10 for points in program history.

SCOUTING THE BISON:

The Bison are 0-4-1 on the young year following a 2-0 loss to Loyola in their last game. Melea Earley paces Howard with five points (2g, 1a) through five games. Sunday marks the first meeting between the two schools in almost a decade. The last time GW and Howard went toe-to-toe was 2013, with the Buff & Blue taking home a 3-1 win.