Women’s Soccer Returns Home To Face Navy On Saturday

Boston University (4-6-0, 1-1-0 PL) vs. Navy (4-3-3, 1-1-0 PL)

Date & Time: Wednesday, Sept. 21 | 4:30 p.m

Venue: Nickerson Field | Boston, Mass.

Twitter: @BUGameDay | @TerrierWSOC

BOSTON – Playing in Terrier Town for the first time since Sept. 4, the Boston University Women’s soccer team hosts Navy in its Patriot League home opener on Saturday (Sept. 24). Opening kick is slated for 1 pm

BU Returns to Boston following a four-game road swing, which featured wins against UMass and league foe Lafayette. Dating back to the 2020-21 campaign, the Terriers are 4-1-1 in their last six regular season home matches against PL opponents.

Navy is on the road for the first time since Sept. 8, and has played to a 1-1-1 record outside of Annapolis, Md.

TERRIER TIDBITS

BU capped the road stretch with a 1-0 loss at Colgate on Sept. 21.

Goalkeepers Celia Brown and Gretchen Bennett each made one save, but the Raiders scored in the 59th minute to seal the result.

and each made one save, but the Raiders scored in the 59th minute to seal the result. The Terriers rank top-five across the Patriot League in goals per game (fifth – 1.1), assists (fourth – nine), shots per game (fourth – 11.4), and total shots on goal (third – 50).

BU continues to pace the league with 7.3 corner kicks per game, which is now the 15th-highest mark in Division I.

Since the duo made their collegiate debuts at the start of the 2021 season, Bennett and Braun have played in the same match across 25 games.

In those contests, they have combined for a 1.73 goals-against average and .702 save percentage.

After being shut out in the 2022 home opener, BU has scored five goals in its last three matches at Nickerson Field.

Of those five goals, junior Abigail McNulty has played a role in the last three, registering a goal and two assists.

has played a role in the last three, registering a goal and two assists. McNulty’s four points at home this season leads the Terriers, followed by two each for the redshirt senior Amy Thompson senior Sophia Woodland sophomore Morgan Fagan and freshman Giuliana Gianino .

SCOUTING NAVY

Navy is 4-3-3 on the year and 1-1 in conference.

The Mids defeated reigning Champion Bucknell 4-0 in their PL lidlifter, then fell to Loyola Maryland 1-0 back on Sept. 21.

Navy garnered four of the Patriot League’s five Weekly Awards this week, including Amanda Graziano (Offensive Player), Jenna Daunt (Midfielder), Mattie Gallagher (Goalkeeper), and Heaven Marlee (Rookie).

Graziano paces the Mids with five assists and seven points this year, followed by Tori Liesen with five points. Playing the most minutes in goal, Gallagher has a 0.67 goals-against average and .878 save percentage.

Navy was the preseason favorite in the 2022 Patriot League Preseason Poll, garnering a league-high seven first-place votes and 145 points.

Last year, the Mids went 6-2-1 in league action and 11-6-3 overall, earning the No. 2 seed in the Patriot League Tournament and reaching the semifinal round.

SERIES HISTORY

Saturday marks the 12th all-time meeting between BU and Navy in a series that began when the Terriers joined the Patriot League in 2013.

BU sports an 8-3 edge in the rivalry. Both sides have traded wins and losses in the last four contests, however.

The Terriers are 3-0 at home against the Mids. Saturday will be the first game between the teams at Nickerson Field since 2018.

In the last Matchup on Sept. 25, 2021, BU was victorious in Annapolis, 3-1.

McNulty totaled three points, while Thompson and Jenna Oldham also found the back of the net. Bennett and Braun combined for five saves.

UP NEXT