Women’s Soccer Represented on the Soccer Academic All-District Team

CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina University Women’s soccer team had six student-athletes named to the 2022 Academic All-District Women’s Soccer Team, as released by the College Sports Communicators Tuesday afternoon.

Sarah Allen , Rose Behrmann , Megan Brouse , Carmen Gutierrez , Ella Schad and Taylor Tolson were all named to the team based on their combined performances both on the field and in the classroom.

To be considered for the award, student-athletes must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 grade point average (gpa) on a 4.0 scale at their current institution. The Nominees must also have participated in 50 percent of the team’s games at their listed position.

The six Academic All-District honorees will now advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot where first, second, and third-team Academic All-America honors will be announced in December. The CSC Academic All-America program recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions; NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and the NAIA.

