Women’s Soccer Remains Undefeated with 1-0 Win Over WPI

WORCESTER, MASS. – Sophomore Sam Friedman scored in her third straight game, as the Union College Women’s soccer team remained undefeated in a 1-0 win over the Worcester Polytechnic Institute on Wednesday afternoon.

The Dutch women are 5-0-0 for the first time since 2014 when the team started 6-0-0. Union has also not allowed a goal yet this season, which is the first time this has happened since 2007, when Union went their first five games without allowing a goal.

Friedman scored in her third straight game and also added her third straight game winner as well, in Union’s 1-0 win. Senior Katherine O’Brien had the lone assist on Friedman’s goal, which was her first Collegiate point.

Union Struck first in the 41st minute following a corner kick from the Engineers. Senior Abby Mitty caught the ball on the cross and then quickly threw the ball ahead to O’Brien who dribbled to midfield, before delivering a through ball past the defense to a running Friedman. Friedman controlled the pass and was able to beat the goalie on the Breakaway with a shot just inside the 18-yard box that found the far-right side of the net. Union claimed a 1-0 lead on Friedman’s fourth of the season. This goal total equals the amount Friedman scored last year. The assist was credited to O’Brien and is her first Collegiate point.

Union out shot WPI 7-5 in the frame with five of those making it on goal. Mitty stopped all four shots that were sent her way.

In the second half the Engineers brought the pressure. WPI maintained possession for large portions of the half, with many chances coming. Their best chance came on a breakaway, with the shot sailing over the net. First-year Rachel Berliner revived Mitty and played in the second half was excellent in net for the Dutch women. She stopped all four shots that were sent her way to preserve the shut out for Union.

Union stopped all eight shots that made it on frame to earn the shutout. WPI edged Union out in corner opportunities 3-2.

Union (5-0-0) continues their road trip when they head to Newton, Mass., to face off against Lasell University for a 3 pm kick off on Saturday afternoon.