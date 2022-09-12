Women’s Soccer Remains Unbeaten With 1-1 Draw at South Dakota State

Next Game: Connecticut 9/22/2022 | 6:30 PM Sept. 22 (Thu) / 6:30 PM Connecticut History

BROOKINGS, SD –The Creighton Women’s soccer team remained unbeaten after battling South Dakota State to a 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon at Fishback Soccer Park in Brookings, SD

With the result, the Bluejays set the Creighton program record for the longest unbeaten streak to start a season, moving to 4-0-4. South Dakota State, meanwhile, moved to 4-0-3 on the season with the draw.

The four draws by the Bluejays this season are tied for the most by a Creighton Squad in a single season. The 2003 and 2004 Creighton teams also battled to four draws in their respective seasons.

A back-and-forth scoreless defensive battle throughout the first 45 minutes saw the Bluejays hold a slim 6-4 edge in shots, while the Jackrabbits had a 5-1 advantage in corner kicks during the opening half.

Creighton’s best scoring opportunity came during the 43rdrdminute. Senior goalkeeper Keelan Terrell cleared a ball down field to sophomore Hailey Rothwell who found junior Lara Kazandjian on the left side of the 18-yard box. Kazandjian fired a shot on goal but was denied by Jackrabbits goalkeeper Hailee Fischer keeping the score 0-0 at the break.

South Dakota State found the back of the net for the first goal of the match in the 51stStminute. Freshman Lauren Eckerle booted a looping pass over the top of the Bluejay defense to junior Kayla Anderson. Anderson recovered the pass and slotted a shot past Terrell, giving the Jackrabbits a 1-0 lead.

The Bluejays responded 19 minutes later as Rothwell delivered the Equalizing goal in the 70ththminute. Kazandjiansent a pass through the Jackrabbits backline to the right side of the 6-yard box. Rothwellraced on and blasted an off-balance shot into the back of the net knotting the score up at 1-1.

The score would remain tied at 1-1 throughout the remainder of the contest. Creighton ended the match with a 15-7 edge in shot attempts, while SDSU finished with a 7-1 advantage in corner kicks.

Creighton will have an 11-day layoff before returning to action on Thursday, Sept. 22 with BIG EAST conference play against Connecticut. Kickoff between the Bluejays and Huskies is scheduled for 6:30 pm inside Morrison Stadium.