Women’s Soccer Remains at No. 19 in United Soccer Coaches Rankings

PITTSBURGH – The Pitt Women’s soccer team (12-4-3, 5-3-2 ACC) maintained its spot at No. 19 in the United Soccer Coaches Rankings, extending the Panthers’ streak of being ranked to a program-long six weeks in a row.

The Panthers entered the rankings at No. 14 five weeks ago, marking the third-straight year Pitt has appeared in the Weekly poll. Pitt moved up one spot to No. 13 four weeks ago, then was ranked No. 21 three weeks ago, moved up to No. 20 two weeks ago and up another spot to No. 19 last week. The Panthers reached as high as No. 19 in the poll last season and No. 12 in 2020. Pitt is also ranked ninth on the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee’s Top 10 list.

Pitt set program records for overall wins (12) and ACC wins (5) during the 2022 regular season and qualified for the ACC Championship field for the first time in program history. The Panthers tied No. 4-ranked Notre Dame, 1-1, is Sunday in the 2022 ACC Championship First Round before falling in a penalty kick shootout, 5-4. The team has also set records in points (128) and goals (44) and tied the program record for most home wins in a single season with seven after going 7-1-1 at Ambrose Urbanic Field during the regular season.

Pitt now looks ahead to the 2022 NCAA Championship Selection Show, which will take place on Monday, November 7 at 3:30 pm as the field of 64 is unveiled and the road to the College Cup begins. The Panthers hope to make history by earning one of 33 at-large bids and qualifying for the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history. NCAA Championship First Round games are scheduled to be held the weekend of November 11-13 as 32 single-elimination first-round games will be conducted at non-predetermined campus sites. The winning team from each game will advance to the second round.

