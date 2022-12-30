Women’s soccer reaps three major AE Awards

VESTAL, NY – The America East announced its Women’s soccer major award winners Tuesday afternoon and they have a distinct shade of green. Binghamton took three of the six awards after capturing the regular-season title and earning the top seed for the tournament. Senior Maya Anand was named Striker of the Year, senior Olivia McKnight was tabbed Midfielder of the Year and the staff of Neel Bhattacharjee , Nicole Pacapelli and Taylor Bennett were voted Coaching Staff of the Year.

It’s the first time BU has had more than one major award in the same year.

Anand earned the highest honor among forwards after leading the conference with 10 goals and 24 points during the regular season. She displayed a deft touch on the ball and was dangerous inside 40 yards with either foot or with her head. Anand netted three game-winning goals despite drawing considerable attention in scouting reports. Her three-goal outburst in BU’s 6-1 road win at Vermont began a run of offensive production that saw the Bearcats score more goals in conference play than any America East team in 11 years. She becomes BU’s second Striker of the Year, after Kayla Saager won the award in 2017.

McKnight had a visible presence up and down the field and stepped up her production against America East opponents, totaling a conference-best five goals and 11 points. Her hat trick keyed BU’s 5-4 win over UMass Lowell – a crucial win that helped the Bearcats move to the top of the standings. A three-time all-conference selection, McKnight ranks fifth in the America East in points (6-4=16) and is moving toward the top of BU’s all-time scoring list. She has 18 career goals (7th all-time), 13 assists (6thth) and 49 points (8th). She is the first BU midfielder in the program’s 22-year America East membership to win the award.

“We are very proud of the achievements of Maya and Olivia over the course of this season,” Bhattacharjee said. “Both have an intense, competitive attitude, were among the leaders in goals and points in conference matches and were impactful contributors to the team’s regular season title.”

The coaching staff Honor was befitting a BU staff that blends high expectations and intensity with a family atmosphere. The team’s early-season schedule featured games against nationally sixth-ranked Michigan State, Mid-American regular season Champion Buffalo, Patriot League power Bucknell and ACC member Syracuse. Those tests set the Bearcats up for success in the America East and BU will enter the postseason having gone 8-1-2 in its last 11 games. It’s the second time Bhattacharjee has been recognized with the Honor (2017). Former head Coach Jeff Leightman also won the award in 2004 – the same year the Bearcats won both the regular season and tournament titles and reached the NCAA tournament.

“I am incredibly fortunate to work with such outstanding members of our staff in Nicole, Taylor and Kaitlin (trainer Sznajder). They are consummate professionals who dedicate themselves to our student-athletes on and off the field. I am very Lucky to work with them and see their daily commitment and efforts to our program.”

Top-seeded Binghamton will host fifth-seeded Albany in a semifinal game at 6 pm Thursday at the Bearcats Sports Complex.