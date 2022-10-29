Women’s Soccer Ready To Make Some Noise in Postseason

PISCATAWAY, NJ — The start of the postseason means one thing for Rutgers Women’s soccer – anything can happen.

In 2021, the Scarlet Knights saw how good that can be.

In 2022, they’ve earned the No. 7 seed out of eight teams in the 2022 Big Ten Women’s Soccer Tournament, which begins Sunday. They will play at No. 2 Northwestern at 1 pm ET in a rematch of a 1-1 draw in September.

The Big Ten continues to be one of the sport’s toughest conferences, and this season was no exception as Rutgers (13-3-2) went 5-3-2 in conference play to finish in a four-way tie for fourth place and grabbing the 7-seed via tiebreaker protocol. The Big Ten’s third through seven seeds were separated by a mere two points, but none of the numbers matter in the postseason. Every team has a blank slate.

“We’re really excited for the postseason,” sophomore back Kassidy Banks said.” We had a rough weekend last weekend, but we’re leaving the past in the past, and just focusing and taking it one game at a time because it’s either win or go home.”

The Scarlet Knights dropped their final two regular season games against Michigan and Michigan State, both times by one goal, with the Big Ten Champion Spartans’ game-winner coming in the final five minutes of the match.

Banks and the Scarlet Knights see the silver lining in those close games serving as learning experiences. The postseason involves knowing how to win close games, and the Scarlet Knights won their first five one-goal games before making their two-match Michigan trip.

“We take everything as a learning experience,” Banks said. “So, even though things didn’t go our way, we’re looking at the positives and using them to see what we can do to be better.”

A native of Staten Island, NY, Banks has been a key component of Rutgers’ defense. Alongside sophomore Emily Mason, junior Emma Misal, senior Allison Lynch, and key reserve Graduate student Adriana Kuryla, the starting defensive unit has been tough to beat, allowing just 14 goals this season.

“I think defense is really important because if the other team doesn’t score, they can’t win,” Banks noted. “I think that when we don’t give up goals, it gives our offense the best opportunity to score goals and win the game. Defense is a big part of it, and I know that shutouts are something that we pride ourselves on. So I think this week we’re also focusing on just getting back to that, and not giving up any shots or goals.”

On the Offensive side of the ball, Rutgers has been just as good. Juniors Sam Kroeger and Allison Lowrey have led the goal scoring with seven each. Sophomore Kylie Daigle has been all over the stats sheet, collecting five goals and seven assists. The midfielder has recorded at least one point in 10 of the team’s 13 wins this season.

Junior Sara Brocious and sophomore Riley Tiernan have played unselfish soccer, dishing out six assists each, while collecting five and three goals, respectively. Junior Becci Fluchel has been a key attribute on both ends of the Scarlet Knights’ game, controlling the game in the midfield while adding three goals and four assists.

The Rutgers reserves have been involved with sophomore Gia Girman, junior Giana Romano, Graduate student Hailey Gutowski, and freshman Allie Post adding key minutes in important games.

In goal, Meagan McClelland is looking to conclude her decorated collegiate career with some more hardware. The graduate student is the NCAA record holder for minutes played and the NCAA active career leader in shutouts. In addition to the historic experience in net, McClelland carries the memories of the 2021 College Cup run that saw the Kearny, New Jersey native both stop and score penalty kicks in some of the most tense moments of the season.

Although facing a team for the second time is challenging, especially on the road, the Scarlet Knights will look to overcome it and make a run at the Big Ten Tournament title. They reached the conference final last season, then made a run to the NCAA semifinals at the College Cup. The Scarlet Knights have made at least the semifinal round at Big Tens in each of the last three seasons, and in five out of the eight years since joining the conference in 2014.

“I think it just takes everyone,” Banks added. “Everyone on the field has each other’s back and encourages each other, and hearing our teammates on the sidelines really helps give us the feel like we’re at home. Just blocking out the noise from the crowd and playing our game.”

Anything can happen in the postseason, and Rutgers Women’s soccer has everything it needs to control its destiny in the win-or-go-home environment.

