Women’s Soccer Readies for NCAA Tournament Second Round Against South Carolina

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard Women’s soccer is set for its NCAA Tournament second-round Matchup with the No. 13 and third-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks this weekend. The sixth-seeded Crimson will travel to Durham, NC to take on South Carolina at Koskinen Stadium on the campus of Duke University this Friday at 4 pm EST.

This will be the eighth second round tournament game in program history and the first since 2014 for the Crimson. This will also be the first ever meeting between South Carolina and Harvard on the Women’s soccer pitch.

Context of the Contest

Well. 6 Harvard defeated the University of New Hampshire, 2-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Jordan Field last weekend to advance to the round of 32.

Well. 3 South Carolina defeated Wake Forest with a 2-0 result on its home pitch to advance to the second round for the 11th time in program history.

The sides will battle it out for a spot in the round of 16 which will be played on Sunday, Nov. 20 also at Koskinen Stadium.

Scouting South Carolina

Well. 13 South Carolina (14-3-5, 6-3-1 SEC) received the third-seed in the region and an automatic bid to the tournament after defeating Alabama 1-0 in the SEC Women’s Soccer Championships Game

The Gamecocks have outscored opponents 35-11 in 2022 but allow close to 10 shots per contest to opposing teams

Junior Catherine Barry leads the team offensively with 23 points off eight goals and seven assists

Fifth year defender Jyllissa Harris Anchors the Gamecock defensive unit, starting all 22 contests and leading the team with close to 2,000 minutes played

Heather Hinz is expected to get the start in goal for the Gamecocks after starting all 22 contests and posting a GAA of 0.51 and a .867 save percentage which were good for No. 12 and No. 8 in the nation, respectively

Last Time Out

Posted the fourth shutout in the team’s NCAA Tournament history against New Hampshire with a 2-0 result

Playing in her first career NCAA Tournament game, senior Captain Jordan Di Verniero scored the eventual game-winning goal just 9′ into the contest

Holly's Torres netted a goal as well to put Harvard up 2-0 in the first half

Harvard unofficially held possession for 71-percent of the contest

Aslaug Gunnlaugsdottir led the team with six shots and recorded an assist in the contest

The team continued its trend of outshooting teams with a 25-5 mark against UNH

Harvard’s backline led by Jade Rose , Lara Schenk , Taylor Fasnacht and Di Verniero shone in the contest

Harvard recorded another pair of assists in the contest which boosts them to No. 1 in the Nation in the assists per game category at 2.88 per contest

Harvard Women’s Soccer Regular Season Notables

Fifth-best scoring offense in the Nation at 2.87 goals per game.

Finished no. 2 in the Nation with 2.93 assists per game.

Finished no. 2 in the Nation with 8.97 points per game.

Finished no. 2 in the Nation with 9.67 shots on goal per game.

Posted the ninth-best win-loss percentage in the country at .833 mark.

It’s 44 assists were 15th most in the nation.

Scored 43 goals which is currently the tenth most for a team in program history and most since 1996.

Scored three or more goals in eight games for the second straight season.

Scored four or more goals in five games for the first time since 1999.

Scored five or more goals in three games for the first time since 2014.

Posted the best winning percentage since 1999 (.906).

Jade Rose earned the Ivy League’s Defensive Player of the Year Award earlier this week.

Rose was also named First-Team All-Ivy League along with teammates Hannah Bebar and Sophie Hirst.

and . Josefine Hasbo and Ainsley Ahmadian Landed on the All-Ivy Second Team while Hannah Griffin earned an Honorable Mention from the League.

Team Leaders

The Bracket

The Winner of this contest will move on to the round of 16 which will be played on Sunday, Nov. 20 again at Koskinen Stadium

Second-seeded and host-school, Duke and seventh-seeded Texas play after the Crimson and Gamecocks, and the winners will meet in the Round of 16.

The 2022 College Cup

This 41st annual NCAA Women’s College Cup will be played on Dec. 2 and 5 pm at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC Hosted by the University of North Carolina and Town of Cary. The first national semifinal will be Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 pm (EST), followed by the second semifinal beginning at approximately 8:30 pm (EST) live on ESPNU. The national championship match will take place Monday, Dec. 5 at 6 pm (EST) and will also broadcast live on ESPNU.