Women’s Soccer Readies For A-10 Quarterfinals Friday At VCU

Well. 6 Seed Saint Joseph’s at No. 3 Seed VCU

Friday, October 28 | 7:00 pm | Richmond, Va.

Stream: ESPN+ | Live Stats | A-10 Championship Notes

The Saint Joseph’s Women’s soccer team opens play in the 2022 Atlantic 10 Championship this Friday as the sixth seeded Hawks head to third seed VCU for a 7 pm match at Sports Backers Stadium.

About Saint Joseph’s

• With a berth in the 2022 Atlantic 10 Championship, the Hawks are making their 12th appearance in the conference’s postseason, all coming under the guidance of head Coach Jess Mannella .

• As the eighth seed a season ago, St. Joe’s advanced to the semifinals of the 2021 A-10 Championship.

• Saint Joseph’s has earned an A-10 postseason bid in eight of the last nine seasons, marking the second most by an A-10 program behind only Dayton.

• The Hawks finished the 2022 regular season tied for sixth in the A-10 standings alongside UMass, but earned the higher seed due to the conference tie-breaking rules. St. Joe’s record versus common opponents was better than the Minutewomen, giving the Hawks the higher seed.

• Junior goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti enters the A-10 Championship fourth all-time in career shutouts with 14, while her six shutouts this season are tied for seventh most in a single season.

• Saint Joseph’s has fared well in its 11 Appearances at the A-10 Championship as nine different Hawks have earned A-10 All-Championship Team distinctions. Goalkeeper Grace Bendon is the Lone Hawk to earn A-10 All-Tournament Team honors twice as she was recognized in 2016 and 2017.

Atlantic 10 All-Championship Team Member (Years)

Grace Bendon (2016, 2017)

Morgan Bower (2018)

Emily Gingrich (2014)

Kimmy Leigh (2003)

Dakota Mills (2016)

Alisha Paine (2005)

Gabrielle Vagnozzi (2016)

Ali Wean (2004)

