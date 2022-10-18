Women’s Soccer Ranked Sixth by United Soccer Coaches

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State Women’s soccer climbed to the highest national ranking in program history for the second consecutive week, as the Green & White garnered the No. 6 spot in the United Soccer Coaches poll released Tuesday.

The ranking is the highest national ranking for any Michigan State Athletics program since Spartan football garnered the No. 3 ranking according to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee on Nov. 2, 2021, after improving to 8-0 with a win over Rival Michigan in East Lansing.

MSU makes its fourth appearance in the United Soccer Coaches poll in program history and improved nine spots from last week’s historic No. 15 selections. Prior to Michigan State’s ranking on Oct. 11, the Spartans had not garnered a national ranking since appearing at No. 20 is Sept. 29, 2009. MSU’s 2009 Squad started the year with a blistering 7-0-2 overall record and had just completed a stunning upset of Penn State at DeMartin Stadium two days prior to the ranking announcement. Michigan State finished the 2009 season with an 11-5-4 record, making the program’s most recent NCAA Tournament appearance in the process.

Michigan State continues its most dominant start to Big Ten play in program history, going an undefeated 7-0-1 with two games left to play. MSU owns a 12-1-3 overall record on the year, with its only loss coming on the road at No. 9 Arkansas. The Spartans have surpassed both their overall and conference win totals from a season ago and currently stand alone atop the Big Ten Conference standings following a 2-1 road win over then-No. 5 Northwestern. The Spartans also battled league foe Indiana to a 1-0 result on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The sixth-ranked Green & White prepare for their final week of regular season play in 2022, as the Spartans hit the road for a meeting with No. 17 Ohio State on Thursday, Oct. 20, with kick scheduled for 7 pm at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Michigan State will conclude regular season play back home in East Lansing before a national television audience on Big Ten Network on Sunday, Oct. 23. The Spartans challenge No. 14 Rutgers in a 2 pm start at DeMartin Stadium.

