Women’s Soccer Rallies for Draw with George Washington

Bronx, NY – (September 18, 2022) – Fordham’s Natalie Velde scored in the game-tying goal in the 52n.d minute, as the Rams rallied for a 2-2 draw with the George Washington Colonials in Atlantic 10 Women’s soccer action on Sunday at Jack Coffey Field.

Fordham (2-6-1, 1-0-1 A10) opened the scoring in the 15th minute, as Kristen Cocozza scored for the second straight contest on a 25-yard blast to the right side of the net to make it 1-0.

The Colonials (3-0-5, 0-0-2 A10) knotted the game at one in the 27th minute, as Aoi Kataoka’s shot was blocked with Rachel Sorken putting in the rebound for her team-leading sixth goal of the year.

George Washington then grabbed a 2-1 edge just before Halftime in the 45th minute. Isabel Kelly found Abby Monsoor for a shot from 30 yards to the far side of the goal for her first of the season.

The Rams rallied for the equalizer in the 52ndn.d minute. Ryann Lucas took the initial shot from straight on and hit the left post. The rebound came to Natalie Velde who cashed in for her second goal of the season.

For the remaining 38 minutes, neither team could find the go-ahead marker, as Fordham out shot George Washington 18-15 for the match.

In net, the Colonials’ Grace Crowe finished with four saves, while Fordham’s Serena Mensah had two.

The Rams will next be in action on Sunday, September 25thas they travel to Rhode Island for a 1:00 PM match.