Women’s soccer puts three on the All-Ohio team

GRANVILLE, Ohio (December 14, 2022) – Denison University Women’s soccer had three players honored by the Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association (OCSA) for their Athletic and Academic Excellence this season. Senior forward Amy Chiero and sophomore defender Kate Dalimonte were both named Second-Team All-Ohio while senior midfielder Maddie Reap was named to the Third-Team.

In addition to being named Second-Team All-Ohio for the second straight year, Chiero (3.86 GPA in biology) was also named First-Team Academic All-Ohio for the second year in a row. She has also been named First-Team All-North Coast Athletic Conference during the last two years, and added a nod to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District® Team this year as well after tying for second on the team with three goals scored .

Dalimonte was also named Third-Team All-Region and First-Team All-NCAC this season after helping lead a Big Red defense that posted nine shutouts and held its opponent to one goal or fewer in 14 of their 20 matches.

Last but not least, Reap was also named Second-Team All-NCAC this season after recording two assists from the midfield.

The OCSA represents all Collegiate Soccer programs in Ohio. The OCSA is one of the oldest state Collegiate Coaching Associations in the US. The association was formed in 1953 and was significantly responsible for the growth, development and organization of collegiate soccer in Ohio. In the early days the OCSA was responsible for coaching education, referee development and training and a very effective network for coaches to arrange games and Refereeing assignments. Another major activity of the association was the development of an Awards program for players and coaches. The OCSA annually recognizes over 300 student athletes and coaches.

OCSA NCAA Women’s Division III All-Ohio Team

OCSA NCAA Women’s Division III Academic All-Ohio Team