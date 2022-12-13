Women’s soccer puts four Athletes on academic all-district team

Four Hamilton College student-athletes have been recognized on the 2022 Academic All-District® Women’s Soccer Team, which is selected by the College Sports Communicators (CSC).

Academic All-District Women’s Soccer Team release

The team honors the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in all three NCAA divisions and the NAIA.

by Ashlyn Gaul ’23 (North Attleborough, Mass./North Attleborough HS), by Emma Gaul ’23 (North Attleborough, Mass./North Attleborough HS), Kelly Grossman ’24 (Sherman Oaks, Calif./Campbell Hall) and Rylie Mutton ’23 (Tiverton, RI/Tabor Academy [Mass.]) are honored in NCAA Division III.

by Ashlyn Gaul finished the 2022 season with seven points on two goals and three assists in 15 matches, eight of which were starts. She wrapped up her 47-match Hamilton career with eight goals and six assists for 22 points.

by Emma Gaul ended up with four points on a goal and two assists in 14 matches, five of which were starts. She completed her career with six points in 39 matches for the Continentals.

Grossman started 12 matches in the back and played in 14 of 15. She has been a starter in 28 of the 32 career matches in which she has participated.

Mutton started 11 matches and was credited with two assists before her season was cut short due to injury. The midfielder was a United Soccer Coaches All-American as a junior in 2021. She finished with 10 goals and 12 assists for 32 points, and started in all 46 of her matches.