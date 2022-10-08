Women’s Soccer Preview: Towson – UNC Wilmington Athletics

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW Women’s soccer team concludes its home schedule with a 1 pm Matchup vs. Colonial Athletic Association Rival Towson on Sunday at UNCW Soccer Stadium.

Sunday’s game will be streamed live on FloFC with Jim Whitmeyer and Tom Lamont on the call. Live stats will be available on UNCWStats.com.

The Seahawks, 7-5-1 (3-2 CAA), will Honor nine players – Carey Allard , Hannah Arostegui , Blair Barefoot , Jordan Faver , Grace Guller , Chloe Mills , Morgan Nanni , Talia Parrous and Payton VanMiddlesworth – in a special pregame ceremony before facing the Tigers, 9-2-3 (2-1-2 CAA).

UNCW has won two straight games after routing Elon, 4-0, at home on Thursday. Sophomore forward Kayla Burroughs recorded her third career multi-goal game in the first half and collected her career-high fifth point with an assist on Madison Henry’s team-high seventh goal.

Towson is once again spearheaded by All-CAA performer Nia Christopher, who leads the league with 10 goals. The Devonshire, Bermuda, native has a goal in two of her last three games, including Thursday’s 2-0 win at Charleston.

FIVE FACTS TO KNOW

SERIES HISTORY | The Seahawks have dominated the all-time series, 16-3, vs. Towson. However, it has been close in recent years with the last five contests being one-goal decisions.

FANTASTIC FOUR | UNCW freshmen have accounted for five goals this season from four different Rookies – Issy Bryant , Lauren Doyle , Hannah Heaton and Taylor O’Brien – following Doyle’s first career marker in the 89th minute vs. Elon.

BOUNCING BACK | After dropping two of their first three conference games, the Seahawks have responded with back-to-back CAA wins to sit in fourth place in the league standings, three points behind first-place Drexel, with three games to go following Sunday.

DEFEND THE NEST | The Seahawks secured their 11th straight season with a winning home record with Thursday’s win over Elon. The Seahawks are 4-2 in the Port City this year and have not lost more than two home contests in five years.

LOOKING AHEAD | UNCW will spend the rest of the regular season on the road beginning with a Long Island road swing next weekend. The Seahawks will travel to Hofstra on Oct. 13 for a 7 pm Tilt before playing Stony Brook on Oct. 16.