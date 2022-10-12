Women’s Soccer Preview: Hofstra – UNC Wilmington Athletics

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Led by Kayla Burroughs and Madison Henry’s 13 combined goals, the UNCW Women’s soccer team travels to Hofstra for a Thursday night battle at Hofstra Soccer Stadium.

The 7 pm contest will be streamed live on FloFC. Live stats will be available at UNCWStats.com.

The Seahawks enter with a 7-5-2 overall record, including a 3-2-1 mark in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Pride sit at 6-6-3 overall with a 1-3-2 record in league play.

UNCW pushed its unbeaten streak to three games in Sunday’s home finale with a scoreless draw vs. Towson. It was the Seahawks’ second straight clean sheet, and fifth of 2022, following a 4-0 rout of Elo last Thursday.

Burroughs has elevated her play through the first three weeks of the conference season. The sophomore forward is tied atop the league with five goals in six CAA games.

Hofstra returns home for the first time in four games, fresh off a scoreless draw of its own at Delaware last weekend.

The Pride are paced by Ellen Halseth, who ranks eighth in the CAA with six goals. The senior forward is second in the CAA with 23 shots on goals.

FIVE FACTS TO KNOW

SERIES HISTORY | The Seahawks and Pride meet for the 23rd time since 2000. Hofstra has won three of the last four matches.

SECOND HALF SEAHAWKS | UNCW has scored 14 of its 22 goals in the second half, including three markers in the 89th minute netted by freshmen Lauren Doyle , Hannah Heaton and Taylor O’Brien .

WISE CHOICE | Hanna Wise’s toe-tap save vs. Towson’s Nia Christopher earned the Graduate goalkeeper SportsCenter Top 10 notice on Sunday. It’s the third straight year a Women’s soccer player has appeared on ESPN’s Flagship program.

STANDING UP | The top eight teams in the CAA standings are separated by five points. The Seahawks sit in fourth place with 10 points, just three behind CAA leaders Drexel and Northeastern.

LOOKING AHEAD | UNCW continues its stay on Long Island at new CAA member Stony Brook on Noon Sunday.