Women’s Soccer Preview: Hampton – UNC Wilmington Athletics

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW Women’s soccer team closes out a two-game road trip with a Sunday afternoon battle vs. new Colonial Athletic Association member Hampton at Wanner Stadium in Williamsburg, Va.

Live stats for the 1 pm contest can be found here. There will be no stream.

The Seahawks enter with a 5-5-1 overall record, including a 1-2 mark in league play. The Pirates stand 2-8 overall with an 0-3 record in CAA action.

UNCW fell to William & Mary, 1-0, in a tightly contested battle on Thursday night. The Seahawks collected five of their six shots in the second half.

Hampton seeks its first league win after being shut out in its first three CAA games. The Pirates are paced by junior midfielder Nyle Nwainokpor with four goals.

FIVE FACTS TO KNOW

SERIES HISTORY | Sunday will be the first meeting between the schools.

PUT IT NEUTRAL | Hampton is playing its home games at Wanner Stadium in Williamsburg this year due to on-campus construction. It marks the first neutral site contest since the start of the 2019 season.

IN GOAL | Graduate goalkeeper Hannah Wise played the entire game against the Tribe on Thursday. It was the first time the Seahawks used one keeper in a contest all season.

JUST THE FACTS | Hampton has allowed a league-high 23 goals through its three CAA contests.

LOOKING AHEAD | The Seahawks return to the Port City for their final homestand of 2022 beginning on Thursday vs. Elon at 7 pm