Women’s Soccer Preview: Charleston – UNC Wilmington Athletics

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW Women’s soccer team closes out the regular season with a Colonial Athletic Association Championship berth on the line at Charleston on Sunday at Ralph Lundy Field at Patriots Point.

The 1 pm contest will be streamed live on FloFC with Live Stats available on UNCWStats.com.

The Seahawks, 7-7-2 (3-4-1 CAA), sit in eighth place and can secure a spot in the conference tournament’s eight-team field with a win. The Cougars, 8-7-2 (2-4-2 CAA), also need a win to keep their Playoffs hopes alive.

UNCW enters the must-win finale determined to halt a two-game losing skid on Long Island last week. The Seahawks fell at Hofstra, 2-1, on Thursday before a 3-2 Sunday setback at Stony Brook.

Charleston also spent last week on the island, tying Stony Brook and losing to Hofstra. The Cougars currently sit in 10th place.

UNCW CAA CHAMPIONSHIP TIEBREAKER SCENARIOS

Clinches with…

A win (13 points)

A draw (11) + William & Mary loss (9) or draw (10)

Is the No. 7 seed with…

A win guarantees UNCW jumps one of Hofstra or Stony Brook

Stony Brook would hold the tiebreaker for No. 6 seed at 13 points due to head-to-head

Is the No. 8 seed with…

A draw (11) + William & Mary loss (9) or draw (10)

Hofstra holds head-to-head tiebreaker at 11

FIVE FACTS TO KNOW

SERIES HISTORY | The Seahawks are 11-5-2 all-time vs. the Cougars, including a 4-4-1 mark on the road.

TOURNEY STREAK | UNCW has appeared in the last three CAA Tournaments and will look to push that streak to four with a win on Sunday.

FALL MADNESS | All six CAA games on Sunday will have seeding implications depending on the results of those contests. There are 729 possibilities for how the collection of the six games can end up.

SCORER’S MARK | The game features three of the top goal scorers in the CAA. UNCW’s Madison Henry and Charleston’s Grace Powell are tied for fourth in the conference with eight goals while Kayla Burroughs has seven markers.

LOOKING AHEAD | If the Seahawks secure a CAA Tournament berth, they will begin their quest for the program’s second CAA title on the road at a to-be-determined site next Thursday.