Women’s Soccer Preview: Campbell – UNC Wilmington Athletics

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW Women’s soccer team wraps up non-conference play on Thursday vs. Campbell at the Eakes Athletics Complex.

Kick-off is slated for 7 pm The game will be live streamed on ESPN+ with live stats available at UNCWStats.com.

The Seahawks, 4-2-1, have won three of their last four contests. They’ll face Campbell, 3-3-1, who carries a three-game win streak into the weekday matchup.

UNCW is led by a junior midfielder Madison Henry amidst a breakout campaign. The China Grove, NC, native was named Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week after recording the eighth hat trick in program history in the 5-1 win against UNC Greensboro last Sunday.

Henry paces the Seahawks with five goals and three assists this season.

The Camels return home following a 1-0 win at Wofford. Campbell’s Elyssa Nowowieski netted her second goal this year midway through the second half to extend the Camels’ winning streak.

FIVE FACTS TO KNOW

SERIES HISTORY | The Seahawks have won 11 of 14 games against the Camels, including the last seven matches. UNCW travels to Buies Creek, NC, for the first time since 2016.

SCORING SHOWER | In addition to Henry’s hat trick, freshman Hannah Heaton scored her second career goal, while a fellow Rookie Issy Bryant added her first college marker late in the game. The five goals equal the highest total of the Chris Neal -era, set three times before.

GET USED TO IT | Despite being just under two hours away, the Seahawks and Camels have not met since 2017. However, they will see each other more often when Campbell moves to the CAA next season.

HENRY TO THE MAX | Henry, with 13 points this year, has already surpassed her combined total from the previous two years. One of four Seahawks to start every game this season, the 5-7 midfielder is seventh in the league with 11 shots on goal.

LOOKING AHEAD | UNCW opens conference play next Thursday, Sept. 22, against Delaware at UNCW Soccer Stadium. Game time is scheduled for 7 pm