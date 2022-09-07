Women’s Soccer Prepares to Conclude Non-Conference This Week

RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU soccer prepares to place a cap on the non-conference portion of the regular season on Thursday, Sep. 8 and Sunday, Sep. 11 as the Colonels will host Detroit Mercy and UIC at the EKU Soccer Field.

Thursday’s Matchup against Detroit Mercy will begin at 4:00 pm ET, Gates will open 90-minutes prior to the start of the contest. As always, admission to the EKU Soccer Field is free, fans unable to attend can view the match on ESPN+ or tune in to Live Stats on the Colonels’ website.

EKU looks to build off a positive result last Sunday, as the team defeated Wright State by a score of 2-1.

Four different Colonels have scored EKU’s five goals on the season. Senior Myla Sharpless scored two goals in the first two matches of the season. Lucy Ream scored a goal against Chattanooga and followed with an assist last Sunday. Kylie Fitzgerald and Maddy Lemery hit the two tallies for EKU against the Raiders.

Match 5: Eastern Kentucky (2-2-0, 0-0-0 ASUN) vs. Detroit Mercy (2-3-1, 0-0-0 Horizon)

– Thursday, September 8 – 4 pm ET

– EKU Soccer Field – Richmond, Ky.

– Watch ESPN+

– Live Stats

Match 6: Eastern Kentucky (2-2-0, 0-0-0 ASUN) vs. Illinois-Chicago (0-3-2, 0-0-0 MVC)

– Sunday, September 11 – 1 pm ET

– EKU Soccer Field – Richmond, Ky.

– Watch ESPN+

– Live Stats

EKU Soccer Quick Facts

– EKU is seeking consecutive wins for the first time this season.

– The Colonels have an overall record of 9-6 at the EKU Soccer Field over the past three seasons.

– Senior Audrey Anderson surpassed 100 career shots against Wright State, her eight shots on the year leads EKU.

– Lauren Seedlock Ranks sixth among ASUN Keepers in saves (20).

– Sharpless Ranks sixth in the ASUN in goals per game (0.50)

– Defender Baylee Lanter leads the Colonels in minutes per game with 319 (non-keeper), the fifth-year from Lexington, Ky. has been a key member on the EKU backline.

– Titianna Jones made her first career start against Wright State.

All-time against Detroit Mercy

– Thursday’s match is the fifth meeting between Detroit Mercy and EKU, the Colonels lead the series 3-1.

– Detroit Mercy claimed the last meeting 1-0 at the EKU Soccer Field on Sep. 11, 2011.

All-time against UIC

– Sunday’s Matchup is the first meeting between EKU and UIC.

Scouting the Titans

– HC Steve Shelton is in his fourth season leading Detroit Mercy, he has an all-time record of 44-79-15.

– Detroit Mercy has dropped its last two matches to Bowling Green (0-1) and Central Michigan (2-4).

– Junior keeper Jazmine Scott is 50th in the country in saves (26).

– Freshman forward Sophia Blankenship leads UDM in goals (3), that value is good for the third best in the Horizon League.

– Prior to the shutout at the hands of Bowling Green, Blankenship scored in the teams previous two contests.

Scouting the Flames

– David Nikolic entered his second season as HC in 2022, he’s compiled a record of 2-15-5.

– UIC is winless so far and has only scored one goal in a 1-1 draw at Marquette.

– R-Senior Megan Bowman has netted the lone goal this year.

– Jelena Zbiljic leads UIC with seven total shots.

– The Flames use two Keepers that split time in the box, Lauren Keiser has the edge in starts (3), saves (12), and goals allowed (1). Sara Sanabria has started twice, with seven saves and goals allowed.

