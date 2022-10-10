Women’s Soccer Posts Third BIG EAST Shutout with 2-0 Win Over Villanova

Next Game: at Seton Hall 10/13/2022 | 5:00 P.M October 13 (Thu) / 5:00 PM at Seton Hall History

OMAHA, Neb. – Behind goals from sophomore Azumi Manriki and junior Lara Kazandjian the Creighton Women’s soccer team posted their third shutout in BIG EAST play with a 2-0 win over Villanova on Sunday afternoon inside Morrison Stadium.

With the win the Bluejays improved to 7-2-5 on the season and 3-2-1 in BIG EAST play, while Villanova fell to 3-6-2 overall and 2-3-0 in league action.

Controlling possession throughout the opening 45 minutes, the Bluejays took an early lead with a goal in the 14th minute of play off a corner kick. Junior Hannah Luke sent a ball into the box from the corner to senior Jordy Rothwell . Rothwell fired a shot at goal but was blocked by a Wildcat defender. The ball rolled back to Manriki, who blasted a shot past the Villanova goalkeeper for her second goal of the season.

The Bluejay defense limited Villanova to just one shot in the opening half, taking a 1-0 advantage into the break.

Creighton added some insurance in the 59th minute as Kazandjian headed in her third goal of the season, extending the Bluejays lead out to 2-0. Once again Luke played a part in the goal, putting a cross into the middle of the 18-yard box. Running in Kazandjian headed a lofting ball over the top of the Wildcats backline into the top right corner of the net.

Making her first start as a Bluejay, freshman Lisa Hall recorded her first shutout of Heer career collecting one save. Creighton outshot Villanova, 16-3, including holding a 9-1 advantage in shots during the first half. The Bluejays also held a 6-3 edge in corner kicks.

Creighton Returns to action on Thursday, Sept. 13, traveling back to the east coast to battle Seton Hall at 5 pm Central Time.