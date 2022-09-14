Women’s Soccer Posts 5-2 Win Over Knights

Next Game: at St. Lawrence University 9/17/2022 | 3 p.m Sept. 17 (Sat) / 3pm at St. Lawrence University History

TROY, NY – First-year student-athletes Rachel Borra and Sarah Sedlacek combined for three goals and an assist and sophomore Gwen Barnes had a goal and an assist to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Women’s soccer team to a 5-2 win over Mount Saint Mary College in a non-league game at East Campus Stadium. The win is the first of the season for RPI (1-3-1), while the Knights drop to 0-5-1.

Barnes put the Engineers in front when she took a pass from Sedlacek, settled the ball 17 yards out, and scored with her left foot into the left side of the net in the 13th minute. Just 3:20 later, Sedlacek tallied one of her own.

The visitors cut into their deficit on a perfectly placed free kick from Megan Storch, who found the upper right corner in the 38th minute. Borra answered just 2:01 later when she swept a low hard shot into the net from 21 yards out.

Mount Saint Mary pulled within a goal in the 60th minute when Kaitlin Hansen finished a header pass from Maggie Zecca. Hansen stepped into a Bouncing ball and placed it into the upper right of the net.

RPI made it 4-2 a little over 20 minutes later after Barnes slipped a pass up the middle that Borra ran into and finished with her left foot into the lower right corner while fighting off a defender. An own goal off a Barnes cross concluded the scoring.

The Engineers held a 16-3 advantage in shots and a 4-2 edge in corner kicks. Megan Wampner and Maya Kessler both played a half for Rensselaer, while Marilena Mangiaracina played all 60 minutes for the Knights.

RPI opens Liberty League play on Saturday at St. Lawrence University (3pm), while Mount Saint Mary travels to Yeshiva University for a match on Thursday (7pm).