Women’s Soccer Plays to Scoreless Draw

Next Game: at Plattsburgh State 9/7/2022 | 4 p.m

TROY, NY – The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Women’s soccer team out shot SUNY New Paltz 16-8, including 11 first half shots, but neither team beat the contest and the game ended in a scoreless draw.

Rensselaer junior Gwen Barnes started the action with two shots on goal in the first minute, but the Hawks’ Kyra Russo made saves on both. Russo later stopped Rachel Borra in the 24th minute and Erin Barnes in the 26th to preserve the shutout.

Borra, a freshman, had four shots with three on goal – both game-highs – while Gwen Barnes and Sonya Heldman had two apiece, all on goal. Six different players had one shot for New Paltz.

Russo, a senior, finished with eight first half saves, while Megan Wampner stopped three in the first 45 minutes for the Engineers. Both teams changed out their keepers in the second half and RPI’s Sierra Skelding had three saves, while Maddie Franklin stopped one shot for the home team.

Rensselaer, which is now 0-1-1, is back in action on Wednesday at Plattsburgh State (4pm). New Paltz hosts the College of Mount Saint Vincent on Tuesday at 4:30pm.