Women’s Soccer Plays to Scoreless Draw on Thursday

The Lindenwood Women’s soccer team (5-7-5, 2-2-4 OVC) played to a scoreless draw with Eastern Illinois (2-5-8, 0-3-4 OVC) in the final regular season match for the Lions on Thursday afternoon from Charleston, Ill.

GAME OVERVIEW

Sam Blazek had to make three early saves in the match, as the game remained scoreless 20 minutes in. The best chance for Lindenwood in the opening half came in the 33rd minute. The Lions worked the ball down the right side, which eventually found the foot of Madelyn Barton who sent the attempt just wide. Blazek ended the opening half with four saves as the game was scoreless at halftime.

Less than a minute into the second half, Lily Sutter had a great chance after pouncing on a mistake from the EIU keeper, but her attempt went just wide. The Panthers settled into the game and pushed for the go-ahead goal, but the Lindenwood defense, with the help of a few posts, stood strong. Blazek compiled five more saves in the second half as the two teams played to a scoreless draw.

GAME LEADERS

Blazek (nine saves, one shutout)

Sutter (three shots)

Hannah Scholer (one shot, one SOG)

UP NEXT

Lindenwood will await its opponent in the OVC Tournament which will take place Oct. 28-Nov. 6