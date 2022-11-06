Women’s Soccer Plays to Scoreless Draw in Skyline Final at Sarah Lawrence

2022 Skyline Conference Women’s Soccer Championship Final

Sarah Lawrence – 0; Farmingdale State – 0 (SLC Advances on penalties, 4-2)

YONKERS, NY | Third-seeded Farmingdale State College and top-seeded host Sarah Lawrence College played to a 0-0 draw Saturday afternoon at Fleming Park in the final round of the 2022 Skyline Conference Women’s Soccer Championship. The Gryphons took home the Championship hardware and advanced to next week’s 2022 NCAA Division III Championship by capturing the penalty Shootout by a 4-2 margin.

FSC (10-9-4) registered the best chance in the opening 45-minute half, when in the 19th minute, senior co-captain Mackenzie Caterina (Walden, NY) volleyed a right-side free kick from fellow co-captain Celina Schenk (Ronkonkoma, NY) just of the top-right Junction of the crossbar and post.

Sarah Lawrence (14-3-3) had the wind at its back in the second stanza, placing a pair of long-range strikes on target, where Rams senior keeper Lindsey Jolly (Massapequa, NY) parried both over the crossbar with standout saves to keep the match level. Jolly’s first top-shelf stop came 64 minutes in on Cora Colvin’s 40-yard effort on a left-side free kick, before making a similar save at the top-middle of the net on Colvin’s blast from just inside the center circle with under three minutes remaining to send the contest to extra time.

In the first segment of overtime, Farmingdale State placed two shots on target, with senior Emily Zeblisky (Northport, NY) getting a head on a free kick midway through the frame that was corralled by Gryphons keeper Bridgette Lee, before Schenk’s direct kick three minutes before the interval was caught by the netminder.

Neither side took a shot in the latter 10-minute portion of overtime, with the match going in the books as a tie and setting the stage for a penalty Shootout for the conference title. Junior midfielder Jazzmin Terrell (W. Babylon, NY), and right back Michaela Rapisarda (Jr.; Deer Park, NY), converted their spot kicks for the Rams.