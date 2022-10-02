Women’s Soccer Plays to Draw on Senior Night
Box Score Hickory, NC– On a night where the Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Soccer celebrated their senior’s, the Bears used a second half goal from Ria Action to play to a 1-1 draw with Wingate. The tie keeps the Bears unbeaten in SAC play with a 4-0-2 record.
INSIDE THE MATCHUP:
Final: Lenoir-Rhyne 1, Wingate 1
Records: Lenoir-Rhyne (5-2-3, 4-0-2 SAC), Wingate (6-1-3, 2-1-3 SAC)
Location: Hickory, NC I Soccer Field at Moretz Sports Athletic Campus
STATS OF THE MATCH:
- The Bears out shot the Bulldogs 10-3 in the first half but it was Wingate who found the back of the net as Caroline Peters took a shot out of the box and just snuck it inside the upper corner for the goal. Peters took all three of the Bulldogs shots in the first half.
- Acton found the equalizer in the 59th minute after a cross from Kara Gavaghanwhich Acton tapped into the goal.
- The Bears controlled the ball all night as LR did not even allow Wingate to have one shot on goal in the second half. The Bulldogs were out shot 22-3 but they came away with a tie on a chilly night in Hickory.
- SA Phillips made one save on one of three shots from Wingate.
- After scoring twice on corner kicks last Saturday, the Bears could not connect on any of their eight corners tonight.
BEYOND THE BOX SCORE:
- The last three matchups played in this rivalry have been here in Hickory. The Bears last trip to Wingate was in 2019.
- Acton’s goal was her 20th career goal for the senior from Leicester, England.
- Bears are in third place with 14 points in the SAC after Tonight as Wingate moves into 5th with 9 points.
- LR and Wingate join Anderson in the SAC with at least two ties in conference play this year.
UP NEXT: The Bears will host Emory & Henry for the first time on Wednesday. Kick-off for this SAC Contest on the pitch is 5:00 PM.