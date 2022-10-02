Women’s Soccer Plays to Draw on Senior Night

Box Score Hickory, NC– On a night where the Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Soccer celebrated their senior’s, the Bears used a second half goal from Ria Action to play to a 1-1 draw with Wingate. The tie keeps the Bears unbeaten in SAC play with a 4-0-2 record.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP:

Final: Lenoir-Rhyne 1, Wingate 1

Records: Lenoir-Rhyne (5-2-3, 4-0-2 SAC), Wingate (6-1-3, 2-1-3 SAC)

Location: Hickory, NC I Soccer Field at Moretz Sports Athletic Campus

STATS OF THE MATCH:

The Bears out shot the Bulldogs 10-3 in the first half but it was Wingate who found the back of the net as Caroline Peters took a shot out of the box and just snuck it inside the upper corner for the goal. Peters took all three of the Bulldogs shots in the first half.

Acton found the equalizer in the 59th minute after a cross from Kara Gavaghan which Acton tapped into the goal.

which Acton tapped into the goal. The Bears controlled the ball all night as LR did not even allow Wingate to have one shot on goal in the second half. The Bulldogs were out shot 22-3 but they came away with a tie on a chilly night in Hickory.

SA Phillips made one save on one of three shots from Wingate.

made one save on one of three shots from Wingate. After scoring twice on corner kicks last Saturday, the Bears could not connect on any of their eight corners tonight.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE:

The last three matchups played in this rivalry have been here in Hickory. The Bears last trip to Wingate was in 2019.

Acton’s goal was her 20th career goal for the senior from Leicester, England.

Bears are in third place with 14 points in the SAC after Tonight as Wingate moves into 5th with 9 points.

LR and Wingate join Anderson in the SAC with at least two ties in conference play this year.

UP NEXT: The Bears will host Emory & Henry for the first time on Wednesday. Kick-off for this SAC Contest on the pitch is 5:00 PM.