Women’s Soccer plays to a scoreless draw at Mansfield

Next Game: at East Stroudsburg 10/12/2022 | 4:30 PM October 12 (Wed) / 4:30 PM at East Stroudsburg History

MANSFIELD, Pa. – The Lock Haven Women’s soccer team recorded 19 shots over 90 minutes, but the Bald Eagles and host Mansfield played to a scoreless draw Saturday (Oct. 8) night at Karl Van Norman Field in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action.

Tonight’s tie pushed The Haven to 3-6-3 overall (1-6-3 PSAC East) and Mansfield moved to 2-9-2 overall (0-9-2 PSAC East).

The Bald Eagles controlled the match and tested the Mansfield defense, but Lock Haven just couldn’t sneak a ball by Mountie goalkeeper Samantha Merklin, who tallied seven saves.

Lock Haven goalkeeper Megan Miller (Wexford, Pa./North Allegheny) finished with two saves.

Avery Landrum (Laureldale, Pa./Muhlenberg) and Evelyn Ciaccia (Fairless Hills, Pa./Pennsbury) each had four shots for the Bald Eagles.

Tonight’s result marked the second time this season where Lock Haven and Mansfield played to a 0-0 tie. Back on September 7 in Lock Haven, the two teams played to a scoreless draw over 90 minutes.

Lock Haven will return to action on Wednesday, Oct. 12 on the road at East Stroudsburg. The PSAC East contest is scheduled for a 4:30 pm start.