Women’s Soccer Plays to a Draw with Marshall on Senior Night

CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina Women’s soccer team Hosted Marshall on Senior Night, as the Chanticleers took a 2-0 Halftime lead but saw a late Marshall goal that ended the match even at 2-2 Thursday evening at the CCU Soccer Stadium.

The Chanticleers move to 2-9-4 overall and 1-4-2 in SBC play, while the Thundering Herd now sits at 2-8-5 overall and 1-5-2 in league action.

Before the match, the Chanticleers honored five Seniors along with members of their families. The honored Seniors were Sarah Allen , Megan Brouse , Tori Carnavale, Lauren Denning and Graduate transfer Katelyn Kellogg .

The Chants opened the scoring at the 9:22 mark with Julia Ziegenfuss scoring a goal on a double assist from Brouse and Denning.

CCU’s lead was doubled in the 22nd minute as Brouse scored her team-leading ninth goal on an assist from Ella Schad .

Marshall came out and controlled most of the second half and after not having a shot on goal in the first 45 minutes, the Herd peppered the Chants’ goal with eight shots on goal in the second half.

It took almost 76 minutes before Marshall found the back of the net as Kat Gonzalez scored on a penalty kick after a Coastal defender was called for a Takedown foul in the box.

The teams fought back and forth over the next 13 minutes before Courtney Corcoran picked up a ball that was misplayed by the Chants and fired the ball into the net with just over a minute left in the match.

The Chants had one more chance to pull out the win, but Ziegenfuss’ header with less than 20 seconds left in the match hit the crossbar and bounced away.

Marshall finished the match with 19 shots, putting eight on goal, while Chanticleer’s countered with 14 shots with eight on frame.

Both goalies played well in the match, with CCU’s Kellogg picking up six saves, as did Marshall goalie Alexis Wolgemuth.

The Chants will return to action on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 1 pm ET, when they hit the road for the final regular-season match of the season at South Alabama in Mobile, Ala.

