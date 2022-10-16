Women’s soccer plays to 0-0 draw at Maine

Next Game: University of Massachusetts Lowell 10/23/2022 | 1 p.m ESPN3 October 23 (Sun) / 1 p.m University of Massachusetts Lowell History

ORONO, Maine – Binghamton Women’s soccer (7-5-3, 4-1-1 America East) played to a scoreless draw at Maine (7-2-5, 3-0-4 AE) Sunday afternoon at Mahaney Diamond. With the tie, BU moved to 6-1-2 in its last nine games and kept a share of first place in the standings, although that perch is now congested with four teams all with 13 points.

Sophomore keeper Kaitlyn Williams made nine saves to post her third solo shutout of the season. Maine held a 19-10 shots advantage.

“Today was a very competitive and challenging match between two talented sides,” head Coach Neel Bhattacharjee said. “Maine is the most improved side in the conference this year and are a difficult opponent to break down with how well organized and coached they are. We knew there were a couple of things we could have done better in our game plan so we have some takeaways we can improve upon. This is always a difficult match with making the Trek up here and knowing Maine is especially strong at home. At the end of the day we are pleased to have played two tough opponents on the road and come away with four points. We will be ready to tackle another tough Squad next Sunday (UMass Lowell) in front of our home fans.”

The Bearcats have two regular-season games remaining and have already locked up a playoff spot and a top-5 finish. The top four teams will host a postseason game and the top two teams earn a first-round bye and home semifinal game. Binghamton hosts fellow first-place team UMass Lowell (7-5-3, 4-1-1 AE) at 1 pm on Sunday.