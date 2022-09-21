Women’s Soccer Plays to 0-0 Draw Against Vassar

Next Game: at Trinity 9/24/2022 | 11:00 A.M Sept. 24 (Sat) / 11:00 AM at Trinity History

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – A strong defensive battle in adverse weather conditions saw the Wesleyan Women’s soccer team hold to a 0-0 draw against Vassar on Tuesday night from Smith Field. The Cardinals (2-2-1) managed a result at home playing against former Assistant Keith Simons – who is in his second season as head Coach of the Brewers (3-2-2).

Playing in pouring rain, the Cardinals started positively with an early chance as Catherine Gallagher ’26 sent in a shot in the 4thth minute that was quickly saved by Vassar goalkeeper Teresa Zimmer. Grace Devanny ’23 also took a swing in the 7thth minute that was blocked by a Brewer defender.

Vassar nearly had a breakthrough in the 13thth minute as a header from Claire Karlin caromed just high, while a shot off an ensuing corner kick was blocked away by the Cardinal defense.

Neither team managed to sustain Offensive pressure until the final five minutes of the first half where Lily Jebejian ’26 sent in a shot that was again denied by Zimmer.

Second half action was very similar to the first as neither team was able to find the back of the net. A shot from Saige Rovero ’24 represented Wesleyan’s best early chance, but Zimmer was up to the task for the save in the 55thth minute.

Wesleyan had a final chance in the 80th minute as Danielle Soto ’23 saw her shot sail wide off a corner kick. Vassar nearly stole a win in the final minutes as Madison Bouggess took a shot that was the first on-target attempt in the game for the Brewers, only to see Sarah Hammond ’22 came up with a save to seal the road.

Wesleyan posted a 9-4 advantage in shots for the contest while also holding a 5-1 edge in corner kicks.

The Cardinals are back in action with a busy NESCAC weekend as Wesleyan prepares for two league away matches starting at Trinity on Saturday before heading to face Hamilton on Sunday.