Women’s Soccer Players of the Week – Sept. 26



Women’s Soccer Player of the Week: Andrea Fernandez, Flagler

Fernandez displayed amazing consistency in two games last week, scoring two goals in each game. The sophomore from Pozoblanco, Spain, scored both Flagler goals in a 2-1 win over Tampa with the game-winner coming in the 85th minute. She then scored the final two goals in Flagler’s 3-0 win over Georgia College & State University. The first came as she drilled a free kick from 30 yards away into the upper 90, the second also unassisted as she cleaned up a loose ball in front of the net, one-touching it in for a 3-0 lead. Fernandez is now tied for #1 in NCAA Division II in goals per game; she also leads the PBC in shots, shots on goal, points and is tied for first in game-winning goals.



Women’s Soccer Defender of the Week: Bailey Vessell, North Georgia

Vessell anchored a Nighthawk defense that recorded a pair of shutouts in two wins last week. The junior defender from Fayetteville, Ga., played all but six minutes in both games combined. UNG held Emmanuel to just four total shots, only two of those on goal, in a 3-0 win. UNG then returned to conference play and held Clayton State to four shots, again with just two on goal. UNG used three different Keepers in the two games with Vessell providing the consistency on the back line. UNG is currently ranked third in the PBC with a 0.78 team goals against average.



Women’s Soccer Goalkeeper of the Week: Madison North, Flagler

North allowed only one goal over two games and made six saves as Flagler went 2-0 last week. The junior from Milton, Vt., made three saves in a 2-1 win over Tampa, then made three more in a 3-0 shutout of Georgia College & State University on Saturday for her second shutout of the season. North is currently ranked sixth in the PBC in shutout percentage.

