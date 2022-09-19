Women’s Soccer Players of the Week – Sept. 19



Women’s Soccer Player of the Week: Andrea Fernandez, Flagler

Fernandez made the most of her time on the field, scoring three goals in a 4-2 win over North Georgia in her only action last week. The sophomore from Pozoblanco, Spain, scored her first goal on a PK nine minutes into the first half, then staked Flagler to a 3-0 lead six minutes after that as she one-touched a pass from Nielsen into the upper 90. She scored her third goal in the 23rd minute as she simply Bent a corner kick into the goal. It is her second multi-goal game in four starts this year. The reigning PBC Freshman and Player of the Year, Fernandez is currently tied for third in the PBC with five goals on the year.



Women’s Soccer Defender of the Week: Katelyn Smith, Georgia College

Smith was a key part of a Bobcat defense that allowed only one goal in two games last week as GCSU moved to 3-0 in league play and sat atop the conference standings. The sophomore from Augusta, Ga., got the start against unbeaten USC Beaufort and helped hold the Sand Sharks to only two shots on goal in a 2-1 win. GCSU followed that up with a 2-0 shutout win over Georgia Southwestern, holding the Hurricanes to six shots on frame. GCSU is currently fourth in the PBC with a 0.88 team goals allowed average and are tied for second with three shutouts.



Women’s Soccer Goalkeeper of the Week: Lizzie Hedrick, Columbus State

Hedrick played 153 minutes in a pair of wins for the #4 Cougars. The senior keeper from Columbus, Ga., started and played 63 minutes and made three saves in a 7-0 win over Clayton State. She then played the full 90 with four saves as the Cougars beat Lander 3-1 to remain unbeaten in conference play. The Lone goal she surrendered to the Bearcats came on a penalty kick. Hedrick is currently ranked second in the PBC with a 0.43 goals against average; she is also second in save percentage.

For a complete list of Women’s soccer Weekly award winners, please click here.