Women’s Soccer Players of the Week – Sept. 12



Women’s Soccer Player of the Week: Synne Bye-Andersen, USC Beaufort

Bye-Andersen had a Monster week with four goals over two games as USCB is off to their best start in program history at 5-0. She started the week with a hat trick in only 46 minutes on the field as the Sand Sharks blasted Shorter 5-0. She took only four shots in the contest, all on goal, for the first hat trick in the Peach Belt this season. The sophomore forward from Trondheim, Norway, then scored USCB’s lone goal in a 1-0 win at Clayton State, the first conference win in program history. She took three shots in that game, again all of them on goal. Bye-Andersen leads the Peach Belt in goals scored and is tied for the league lead in game-winning goals. She is also tied for the league lead in points.



Women’s Soccer Goalkeeper of the Week: Emily Worrell, USC Beaufort

There’s nothing better than being perfect, which is exactly what Worrell has done so far this season in earning her third straight Weekly honor. The sophomore keeper from Keedysville, Md., extended her scoreless streak to 434 minutes to open the season as she recorded another shutout last week over two games. She opened with 74 minutes in goal against Shorter, making one save as USCB won 5-0. She then played the full 90 in her toughest test of the season, making a season-high six saves in a 1-0 win at Clayton State, USCB’s first conference win in program history. USCB, in their first season of transition, is not ranked in NCAA statistics but if they were, Worrell would be one of 13 Keepers in the Nation to not allow a goal this season with more minutes played than the other 12.

