Women’s Soccer Players of the Week – Oct. 3



Women’s Soccer Player of the Week: Megan Gettys, USC Aiken

Gettys scored a hat trick in USCA’s 5-0 win at Albany State in their lone game last week. The freshman forward from Mandeville, La., scored the first two goals of the game, the first coming just 5:21 after the opening kick on an Avery List through ball and the second in the 29th minute on an assist by Jordan Luetkemeyer. She had her third goal in the 64th minute, becoming the eighth PBC player to record a hat trick this season. She becomes the first Pacer with a hat trick since 2016 and has scored five goals in her last two matches. Gettys is currently third in the PBC with eight goals on the season and is second in the league in points per game.



Women’s Soccer Defender of the Week: Brooke Ouimette, Columbus State

Ouimette helped No.3 Columbus State to two shutouts last week as the Cougars extended their winning streak to five matches. The senior scored her first goal of the year in CSU’s 2-0 win over USC Beaufort on Wednesday. She dribbled the ball from midfield before ripping a long-range shot for her first goal of the season. She later added an assist in the 77th minute after a nice pass into the box. Ouimette then played 68 minutes in a 6-0 Cougar win over Georgia Southwestern on Saturday. The Cougar backline held the Hurricanes to two shots, extending their shutout streak to 316 minutes. CSU is tied for the league lead with a .40 GAA.



Women’s Soccer Goalkeeper of the Week: McKenna Peaster, Young Harris

Peaster recorded her second shutout as Young Harris extended their winning streak to three games with a 1-0 win on the road at Georgia Southwestern in their lone game of the week. The sophomore keeper from Clarkesville, Ga., made three saves in the clean-sheet effort. After a scoreless first half, she made all three of her saves after YHC took the lead just after the start of the second half, two of them coming in the last five minutes. Both of Peaster’s shutouts this season have come during the current three-game streak. She is currently ranked fifth in the PBC in saves per game and seventh in shutouts per game.

For a complete list of Women’s soccer Weekly award winners, please click here.