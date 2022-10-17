Women’s Soccer Players of the Week – Oct. 17



Women’s Soccer Player of the Week: Andrea Fernandez, Flagler

Fernandez scored three goals with three assists as the Saints went 2-0 on the week. The sophomore forward from Pozoblaco, Spain, had a pair of assists in the 2-0 win at USC Beaufort, then scored her second career hat trick in an 8-0 win against Albany State, adding another assist. She took 15 total shots in the two games combined, nine of those on target. She leads NCAA Division II with 3.00 points per game and is second nationally in goals per game.



Women’s Soccer Defender of the Week: Cat Watry, North Georgia

Watry returned to the UNG lineup and played all 90 minutes in both games as the Nighthawks went 1-0-1. She led a defensive unit that held USC Aiken to just six shots, four on goal, in a scoreless tie on Wednesday. UNG then held Georgia College to 10 shots, five on goal, in a 3-1 win, the Lone GC goal coming on a penalty kick. UNG has allowed only two goals in their last six games, going 4-0-2 during that stretch. The Nighthawks are currently second in the PBC in team goals allowed average and third in shutouts.



Women’s Soccer Goalkeeper of the Week: Sierra Fowler, North Georgia

Fowler returned from an injury and played all 180 minutes between the pipes with only one goal allowed. The sophomore from Johns Creek, Ga., made four saves and recorded her fifth shutout of the season in a scoreless tie against USC Aiken. She followed that up with four more saves in a 3-1 win over Georgia College, the lone goal allowed coming on a PK. Fowler is currently second in the Peach Belt with a 0.81 goals against average and is second in shutouts and fourth in save percentage.

