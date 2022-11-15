Women’s Soccer Places Three on CSC Academic All-District List – UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. – College Sports Communicators Unveiled its 2022 Women’s soccer Academic All-District selections on Tuesday with Kentucky’s Hannah Richardson, Peyton Rimko and Emilie Rhode each earning a spot on the Distinguished list.

The 2022 Academic All-District Women’s Soccer Teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performance on the field and in the classroom. Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First, second and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in early December.

Richardson, a senior majoring in Business Communication, was one of the Wildcats’ key contributors up front this past season scoring four goals and recording a team-high nine assists. The forward was named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll back in 2019 and was a part of the Fall Sports SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2020 and 2021. During her four-year collegiate career, Richardson posted 22 goals and 14 assists in 62 matches played.

Rimko is a fifth-year Graduate student at Kentucky currently Pursuing her MBA after graduating from the UK with an undergraduate degree in Business Management. The native of Westlake, Ohio appeared in 10 games this season for the Cats including six starts at defense. Rimko first joined the team as a sophomore in 2019 and is a three-time SEC Community Service Team selection.

Hailing from the Nation of Denmark, Rhode is a sophomore Neuroscience major who played in 17 of Kentucky’s 18 matches this season. The forward was a strong contributor off the bench, totaling three goals and adding an assist. Rhode became the first UK player to record a brace off the bench since 2007 when she tallied two goals in Kentucky’s 5-1 win over Eastern Michigan.

