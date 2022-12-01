Women’s Soccer Places Four Student-Athletes on United Soccer Coaches All-East Region Teams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Awards keep Rolling in for Harvard Women’s Soccer, as four of its members have been selected by the United Soccer Coaches to All-East Region Teams. Hannah Bebar , Josefine Hasbo and Jade Rose all earned First-Team honors, while Ainsley Ahmadian Landed on the third team.

The titles are the second for Bebar and Rose, who both earned First-Team spots a year ago. Ahmadiana and Hasbo both garnered their first All-Region team selections after outstanding 2022 seasons. The four nominations are also the most in the Ivy League and are tied for second most in the region.

The Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year, Rose led a Harvard defense that allowed only 12 goals in the entire 2022 season and a league low 93 shots to opponents and seven times were held to under five shot attempts. Rose averaged 88.4 minutes per game this season and played the full 90 minutes in all but one contest in 2022. The center back places her First-Team selection next to her First-Team All-Ivy League Honor that she acquired earlier this year.

A unanimous selection to the All-Ivy League First Team for the second straight season, Bebar was also highlighted on the United Soccer Coaches First-Team. The midfielder led the team with 20 points on six goals and eight assists in the regular season. The Illinois native also just was announced as a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, one of only 15 players in the Nation to receive the honor. This is the second straight First-Team Nomination for Bebar.

After a tremendous sophomore season, Hasbo was named Second-Team All-Ivy League and now the First-Team All-Region. In the regular season, Hasbo played in and started 11 games while finishing tied for third on the team with 16 points. A Denmark native, Hasbo opened the season with a hat-trick against CCSU, becoming the first player to accomplish the feat since 2015. She also finished the season in similar fashion, scoring two goals and netting an assist in the regular season finale. Hasbo earned player of the week honors from the league once this season and landed on the Honorable mention list three other times. This is the first All-Region Honor for Hasbo.

Harvard’s scoring leader, Ahmadian, earned her first All-region Honor after pacing the team with seven goals in the regular season. The sophomore forward came in clutch several times throughout the season, scoring four game-winning goals which was tied for 29th-most in the nation. The Chicago, Ill. Native finished the season with 16 points which was sixth-most in the Ivy League. Ahmadian Landed on the All-East Region Third-Team, her first Honor of the sort.

The All-Region announcement comes in the middle of a busy Awards season for the Crimson. First, six players landed on All-Ivy League teams before Hannah Bebar was selected as one of only 15 Semifinalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy.

The United Soccer Coaches All-American Teams will be announced by the organization later this month.