Women’s Soccer places five on the 2022 Liberty League All-Conference Team

ROCHESTER, NY — Five members of the RIT Women’s soccer team were named to the 2022 Liberty League Women’s Soccer All-Conference Team, announced Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Sophomore forward Sam Halligan was named Liberty League Rookie of the Year and was a first-team selection. Senior midfielder Maddy Bullis joined Halligan on the first team, while junior midfielder Jessica Gomez and senior defender Erin Allor were second-team selections. Graduate student defender Jessica Wagner earned Honorable mention accolades.

Halligan leads the Liberty League in points (31), goals (11) and assists (9). She recorded seven goals, four assists and 17 points in nine Liberty League contests, including a career-high five points against St. Lawrence and Vassar. Halligan was the Liberty League Offensive Performer of the Week, Oct. 10 and the RIT Athlete of the Week, Sept. 12.

Bullis is second on the team in scoring with 10 points, four goals and two assists, all career-highs. A co-captain, Bullis recorded a goal and an assist against Union and finished tied for fourth in the league with three game-winning goals.

A 2021 Second Team All-Liberty League selection, Gomez has played in 16 games this season, including eight Liberty League contests, tallying a goal against Kenyon.

The 2021 Second Team All-Liberty League selection, Allor has started all 18 games. The senior defender helped Anchor a Tigers’ defense that is tied for second in the Liberty League allowing 0.56 goals per game.

A co-captain, Wagner led RIT’s defense that recorded a program-record 12 shutouts. The 2021 Second Team All-Liberty League pick has played in 17 games for the Tigers and is third on the team with 1,363 minutes played.

RIT has a 12-2-3 overall record and earned its fourth berth in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers will host Johnson and Wales on Saturday (Nov. 12) at 3:30 pm in a first round contest.