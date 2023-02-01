Women’s Soccer Places 19 On The All-ACC Academic Team

– Nineteen UNC Women’s soccer student-athletes earned spots on the 2022 All-ACC Academic Team, the conference announced Wednesday.

The Honor is based on both academic and athletic achievement.

Tar Heels honored are Emily Allen, Emily Colton Maddie Dahlien, Talia Dellaperuta , Tessa Dellarose , Julia Dorsey Emerson Elgin, Kate Faasse , Aleigh Gambone , Ruby Grant , Tori Hansen , Sam Meza , Libby Moore , Avery Patterson , Maggie Pierce , Ally Sentnor , Paige Tolentino and Lauren Wrigley .

Gambone, Hansen, Moore and Pierce each received their bachelor’s degree following the conclusion of the 2022 fall semester.

Allen, Colton, Dellaperuta, Dellarose, Elgin, Meza, Sember, Tolentino and Wrigley are each pursuing a degree in exercise and sport science.

Dahlien is a Biology major, Dorsey is a media and Journalism major, and Grant is a Psychology major, while Patterson is a global studies major. Faasse and Sentnor haven’t declared a major.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.