Women’s Soccer Places 19 On The All-ACC Academic Team
The Honor is based on both academic and athletic achievement.
Tar Heels honored are Emily Allen, Emily ColtonMaddie Dahlien, Talia Dellaperuta, Tessa Dellarose, Julia DorseyEmerson Elgin, Kate Faasse, Aleigh Gambone, Ruby Grant, Tori Hansen, Sam Meza, Libby Moore, Avery Patterson, Maggie Pierce, Ally Sentnor, Paige Tolentino and Lauren Wrigley.
Gambone, Hansen, Moore and Pierce each received their bachelor’s degree following the conclusion of the 2022 fall semester.
Allen, Colton, Dellaperuta, Dellarose, Elgin, Meza, Sember, Tolentino and Wrigley are each pursuing a degree in exercise and sport science.
Dahlien is a Biology major, Dorsey is a media and Journalism major, and Grant is a Psychology major, while Patterson is a global studies major. Faasse and Sentnor haven’t declared a major.
Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.