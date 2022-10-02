Women’s Soccer Picks Up Big Win Over No.23 Middlebury, 1-0

Next Game: at Roger Williams 10/4/2022 | 7:00 PM October 04 (Tue) / 7:00 PM at Roger Williams History

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – Women’s soccer faced off against nationally ranked Middlebury Saturday morning at Jackson Field. The Cards were able to score an early goal in the 19thth minute and that was all they needed as they took down the 23rd ranked Panthers 1-0. Kate Hausladen ’23 was the goal scorer, putting a cross from Grace Devanny ’23 through off a volley to give the Cardinals the win. No.23 Middlebury suffers their 3rd loss of the season, dropping to 6-3 (2-3 NESCAC), while Wesleyan Picks up their 3rd win of the season, moving to 3-3-2 (2-2-1 NESCAC).

The Wesleyan offense came out aggressive in the first half, putting together five shots and two Corners in the first 17 minutes of the game. In the 14thth minute, Wesleyan had their best scoring chance up until that point when Audrey Lavey ’23 ripped a shot from close range that was turned away with a diving save by Sydney Poppinga. Lavey had another chance just two minutes later, but her shot sailed wide and the game remained even.

Wesleyan broke through in the 19thth minute to score the only goal of the game. Grace Devanny delivered a cross from the left side that found the foot of Hausladen who volleyed the pass inside the far post to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.

Wesleyan almost made it 2-0 later in the first half, when Dani Milovanov ’23 delivered a shot from just outside the box that ricocheted off the crossbar before being recovered by the Middlebury defense. Middlebury put together one more good scoring chance in the first half, when Fanny Lodge took a shot from inside the box that forced Sarah Hammond ’22 to dive to her right and make the save.

Despite no goals in the second half, both teams had multiple scoring opportunities. Wesleyan’s best chance to add an insurance goal came in the 55thth minute when Hausladen tried to net her 2n.d of the day with a left footed shot that was turned away with a diving save by the Panthers keeper. Middlebury’s offense turned up the pressure in the final minutes looking for the equalizer. The Panthers produced five shots and five corners, including three in the final 10 minutes, but the Wesleyan defense held strong on the backs of Molly Brumbach ’26 who came in for the 2n.d half and made three big saves.

Hammond and Brumbach combined for the shutout, making five saves in the process. Hausladen was the Hero in this one, scoring her 2n.d goal in as many games to give Wesleyan the conference win. Grace Devanny delivered her 2n.d assist of the year, adding to her team-leading eight points through eight games.

Wesleyan has three games coming up next week, with the first of which being a non-conference contest against Roger Williams on Wednesday October 4th on the road.