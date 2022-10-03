Women’s soccer pair appears on Honor Roll

TROY, NY—Juniors Kat Dunn and Claire Wolgast from the Skidmore College Women’s soccer team earned recognition on the Liberty League Honor Roll for the week ending Oct. 2.

Skidmore finished the conference weekend 1-0 after a 1-0 win over Rensselaer.

Dunn scored the game-winning goal in the 74thth minute for the Thoroughbreds on Saturday at home against RPI. She maneuvered around a defender and struck a long Strike past the Engineer goalkeeper for the only goal of the contest.

Her fourth goal of the year was also her third game winner. She has recorded at least one shot in all eight games played and is second on the team with eight points. It is her second Honor Roll selection of the tear.

Against RPI, Wolgast was perfect in goal and finished the match with four saves to improve her record to 5-0-1.

Wolgast has three shutouts in her last four games and has surrendered just one goal all season (Sept. 24 1-1 tie versus #5 William Smith).

On the year, Wolgast has a 0.17 goals-against average and a .975 save percentage.

Skidmore will bring its five-game unbeaten streak to Wednesday’s non-league game at home against Hartwick at 7 pm